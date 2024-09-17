A Southern California man pleads not guilty to setting a fire that exploded into a massive wildfire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — A California man has pleaded not guilty to starting a fire that authorities said ballooned into a massive wildfire and forced the evacuation of thousands of homes. Online court records show Justin Wayne Halstenberg entered the plea from jail in a video arraignment Tuesday in the San Bernardino city of Rancho Cucamonga. He was denied bail. An email message was sent to an attorney listed on his behalf. Halstenberg is charged with 11 arson-related crimes. Authorities say he started the fire that exploded into the Line Fire.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.