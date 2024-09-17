Algeria’s president is being sworn in for a second term after lopsided election
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been sworn in for a second term after being elected in a landslide vote marred by apathy and questions around the vote count. The ceremony to inaugurate Tebboune’s second five-year term took place at the People’s Palace, in the capital. Tebboune’s two challengers, Islamists Abdellali Hassan Cherif and Socialist Youcef Aouchiche attended the ceremony on Tuesday. It comes three days after Algeria’s constitutional court certified Tebboune’s landslide victory in the Sept. 7 elections following a vote recount. The figures showed that with 7.7 million votes, Tebboune won 84.3% of the vote, surpassing his 2019 win by millions of votes and a double-digit margin.