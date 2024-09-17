Brazil court drops a suspect in Amazon slayings of a British journalist and an Indigenous advocate

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A federal court in Brazil has dismissed charges against one of three men arrested in the killings of an Indigenous peoples expert and a British journalist in the Amazon, ruling there wasn’t sufficient evidence to try him. The Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region also decided Tuesday that two other men arrested in the 2022 slayings of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips should stand trial. Both men confessed but claimed self-defense. A Colombian businessman accused of being the mastermind also is in custody and denies involvement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.