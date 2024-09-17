Fortified bouillon cubes are seen as a way to curb malnutrition in Africa as climate worsens hunger

IBADAN, Nigeria (AP) — In Nigeria and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, many households have limited access to nutrient-rich foods due to rising costs and the impact of climate change on agriculture and food systems. The resulting micronutrient deficiencies have led to a public health crisis, one especially affecting children and women. If public health advocates and the Nigerian government have their way, malnourished households in the West African nation soon will have a simple ingredient available to improve their intake of key vitamins and minerals. Government regulators on Tuesday are launching a code of standards for adding iron, zinc, folic acid and vitamin B12 to bouillon cubes at minimum levels recommended by experts.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.