How small businesses can recover from break-ins and theft

Break-ins and thefts can happen at any small business, no matter how tight the security. In the retail sector alone, more than half of small businesses said they had been victims of shoplifting in in the prior year, according to a 2022 survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. And break-ins and thefts occur across all sectors. So it is important for small business owners to prepare in advance and have a plan for dealing with a break-in or theft, in order to minimize damage.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.