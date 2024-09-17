How small businesses can recover from break-ins and theft
Break-ins and thefts can happen at any small business, no matter how tight the security. In the retail sector alone, more than half of small businesses said they had been victims of shoplifting in in the prior year, according to a 2022 survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. And break-ins and thefts occur across all sectors. So it is important for small business owners to prepare in advance and have a plan for dealing with a break-in or theft, in order to minimize damage.