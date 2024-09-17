Schools reopen in a Kentucky county where a gunman wounded 5 on an interstate highway

Schools have reopened with extra security in the Kentucky county where a gunman who remains at large opened fire on an interstate highway. A dozen vehicles were hit and five people wounded in the Sept. 7 attack on Interstate 75. Authorities continue searching for the shooter. Public schools in Laurel County were in session on Tuesday for the first time since the assailant sprayed bullets onto the interstate. The search for the suspected gunman, 32-year-old Joseph Couch, has focused on a rugged, wooded area near the city of London. School administrators worked with law enforcement on the district’s reopening plan.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.