Trump will soon be able to sell shares in Truth Social’s parent company. What’s at stake?

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump should have the opportunity starting Thursday to sell his shares in Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind the Truth Social platform. The former president owns a 57% stake in the company worth around $2 billion. Trump and other insiders in the company known as TMTG have been unable to cash in because a “lock-up agreement” has prevented them from selling any of their shares since TMTG began trading publicly in March. If he sells, Trump risks sending a negative signal to other shareholders and prompting them to dump their shares. For now, Trump says he’s not selling.

