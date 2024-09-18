Edmunds: How automakers are making recalls easier

Vehicle recalls are an important part of automotive safety. But they can also be quite a hassle for owners. Taking your vehicle to the dealership for an unexpected repair or fix is just one more thing you have to plan for. Happily, things are changing. With many of the newest vehicles, some recalls can be taken care of simply by turning your car on. Edmunds takes a look at the future where over-the-air, or OTA, software updates can be used for recalls.

