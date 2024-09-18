Nigeria warns of possible flooding as Cameroon releases water from dam

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’ has warned of possible flooding in 11 states following the release of water from a dam in neighboring Cameroon. The Nigerian hydrological agency said on Wednesday that water would be released from the Lagdo dam gradually and could cause flooding, but that there was no cause for alarm. Severe floods have ravaged northeastern Nigeria, impacting more than 400,000 people as West Africa experiences some of the heaviest flooding in decades this year. It has affected more than 2 million people, three times more than last year.

