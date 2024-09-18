Prosecutors charge 10 with failing to disperse during California protest

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in Southern California have charged 10 people with failing to disperse during a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of California, Irvine that led to a clash with police. The Orange County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday those facing misdemeanor charges include two UCI professors and four students. All ten are due to appear in court on Oct. 16. Prosecutors say they are still evaluating whether charges will be filed against others arrested at the protest. In the spring, campus officials said they had allowed a peaceful encampment to remain but called in police after a small group barricaded themselves inside a lecture hall.

