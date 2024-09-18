Skip to Content
TX Governor Abbott announces a $344,000 grant to Fabens ISD to support career and technical education

Fabens, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott announced a grant of more than $344,000 has been awarded to Fabens Independent School District. It's meant to support career and technical education (CTE) training programs. The grant will help the school district purchase and install equipment to train 126 students as registered nurses in partnership with El Paso Community College.

“This grant will provide students in Fabens ISD with the skills and experience they need to go into high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. Through the Texas Workforce Commission working with our educational partners, we will continue to train the workforce of tomorrow and create more economic opportunities for the next generation," said Governor Abbott.

On September 18th the TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Fabens High School.

