Woman suffers leg burns after hiking off trail near Yellowstone Park’s Old Faithful

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman suffered burns on her leg after hiking off trail in Yellowstone National Park and falling through a thin crust over scalding water in a thermal area near the Old Faithful geyser. Park officials say the 60-year-old woman, along with her husband and their dog, were walking off trail on Monday afternoon near the Mallard Lake Trailhead when she fell into the hot water. Her husband and the dog were not injured. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. This is the first known thermal injury in Yellowstone this year.

