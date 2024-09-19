A lawsuit challenging a South Dakota abortion rights measure will play out after the election

An anti-abortion group’s lawsuit to invalidate an abortion rights measure appearing on South Dakota’s statewide ballot won’t be resolved until after the November election. In an unusual move on Thursday, the court issued a media advisory addressing apparent confusion over the timing of the trial. It was initially scheduled to begin next week. Now the case is set for a summary judgment motion hearing in December, weeks after the election. A Life Defense Fund spokesperson expressed dismay with the development. Dakotans for Health co-founder Rick Weiland says the measure will now have a vote and not a trial.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.