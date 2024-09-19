Apple releases AI software for a smarter Siri on the iPhone 16

Apple is accelerating the rollout of a software update that will implant intelligence into its virtual assistant Siri and automate a variety of tedious tasks to coincide with the release of its latest iPhone. The free update enabling the first set of features in Apple’s suite of artificial intelligence became available Thursday. That’s about two weeks ahead of the October release that Apple projected earlier this month when it unveiled the iPhone 16. Apple didn’t say why its AI software is coming out ahead of its original schedule, but the technology is a key selling point for four iPhone 16 models arriving in stores Friday.

