Nike names Elliott Hill as CEO, replacing John Donahoe

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. has named Elliott Hill as its president and CEO effective, replacing John Donahoe, who will retire next month. Hill is returning to the athletic wear giant from which he retired in 2020. He previously held leadership positions with the company across Europe and North America. Before his retirement he served as the president of consumer and marketplace operations for Nike and the Jordan brand. Nike’s sales have weakened recently and its stock is down about 24% so far this year.

