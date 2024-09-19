North Carolina Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson vows to stay in race despite media report
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson has vowed to remain in his race in advance of what he called the release of a media report against him. Robinson is the sitting lieutenant governor. He decisively won his GOP gubernatorial primary in March. He’s been trailing in several recent polls to Democratic nominee Josh Stein. In a video released Thursday on X, Robinson said he wouldn’t be forced out by “salacious tabloid lies.” He referenced a story coming from CNN. Robinson has a history of inflammatory comments that Stein had said made him too extreme to lead North Carolina.