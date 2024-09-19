Pennsylvania state senator sues critics of his book about WWI hero Sgt. York

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator and former Republican gubernatorial candidate whose support for Donald Trump drew him to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is suing a Canadian university and nearly two dozen academics. The lawsuit filed in Oklahoma by Sen. Doug Mastriano centers on criticism of him and his research into World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York. The defamation, racketeering and antitrust lawsuit seeks at least $10 million in damages. Defendants include history professors and the University of New Brunswick. A defendant seeking to have the case thrown argues Mastriano is trying to stretch antitrust and racketeering laws “beyond recognition to silence critics of his scholarship.”

