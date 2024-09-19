Prada’s Eras Tour explores the past to offer infinite options during Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Milan designers are challenging the notion that a collection should dictate how one dresses, offering instead individual looks that can elevate, transform or simply complement a wardrobe. Prada led the charge Thursday, on the third day of Milan Fashion Week, with a collection that served as a review of its past, while creating new elements. A much newer player, Maccapani, is making the mixing of the old and new the hallmark of the brand, now in its third season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.