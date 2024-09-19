Pro-Palestinian protestor wearing keffiyeh charged with violating New York county’s face mask ban

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — A pro-Palestinian protestor has been charged with violating a suburban New York City county’s new law banning face masks in public. Police in Nassau County say the 26-year-old was arrested Sunday afternoon during a protest in front of a synagogue in Cedarhurst. They say officers questioned the man because he had been concealing his face with a keffiyeh. Police say the man acknowledged he was not wearing the Arab garment for medical or religious reasons, which are exempt under the ban. He was charged and released with a notice to appear in court. The man hasn’t responded to messages seeking comment.

