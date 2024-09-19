Through two games, Giants offensive line has shown some improvement

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants seemingly have found an offensive line that can get the job done so far this season. After a shaky performance in a season-opening loss to Minnesota — Daniel Jones was sacked five times and the offense didn’t score a touchdown — the line and the offense took a big step in the 21-18 loss to Washington this past Sunday. Jones threw two touchdowns, the running game generated 129 yards and Devin Singletary scored his first rushing touchdown with the Giants. If kicker Graham Gano didn’t get injured on the opening kickoff, New York might be 1-1 and tied for first place in the NFC East.

