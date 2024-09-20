Controversial North Carolina candidate for governor rattles Republicans in critical swing state
Associated Press
North Carolina’s Republican candidate for governor is at the center of a national news story. That’s because of the salacious nature of a series of posts by Mark Robinson, unearthed by CNN, from a pornography web site’s discussion board. The posts by the socially conservative candidate have not been independently confirmed by The Associated Press. Robinson said in them that he’d rather have Adolf Hitler than Barack Obama leading the country, expressed a fondness for transgender pornography and slammed Martin Luther King, Jr. Democrats hope Robinson’s woes will bring down former President Donald Trump’s campaign in a key presidential swing state.