Greek Coast Guard chases boat close to Turkish coast in a potential diplomatic incident
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Greek Coast Guard boat’s pursuit of an inflatable dinghy to within a few dozen yards of the Turkish coast threatens a diplomatic incident between the neighbors. A video published by Turkish media shows the Greek vessel chasing the Zodiac-style dinghy in Turkish territorial waters at Akcabuk Bay, southwest Turkey, on Friday. The Turkish Coast Guard says the Greek vessel “quickly returned to its own territorial waters.” Territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Seas are a frequent cause of tension between Greece and Turkey, which have come close to war three times in the past half-century.