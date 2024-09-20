Human remains in Kentucky positively identified as the Kentucky highway shooter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Human remains found in Kentucky have been positively identified as the man who shot 12 vehicles and wounded five people on Interstate 75 more than a week earlier. A retired couple found the remains of Joseph Couch on Wednesday. Although personal effects and weapons found with the body pointed to Couch, the state of decomposition made a test of DNA from bone necessary. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the positive identification on Friday. The couple who found the remains typically spend their days creating YouTube videos about the Hatfield-McCoy feud but told The Associated Press they “turned into bounty hunters” for a week.

