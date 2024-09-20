North Carolina’s governor vetoes private school vouchers and immigration enforcement orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that allocates hundreds of millions of dollars to expanded private school vouchers and immigration enforcement. The Republican plan that Cooper rejected Friday also orders sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigrant agents searching jails for people who may be in the country unlawfully. The veto was expected; Cooper is a longtime critic of spending taxpayer dollars to send K-12 children to private schools. He also vetoed previous versions of the immigration bill in 2019 and 2022. Republicans now hold veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate, however, and could override this latest veto in the fall.

