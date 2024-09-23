California becomes latest state to restrict student smartphone use at school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law requiring school districts to restrict student phone use. The move means California will join Florida, Louisiana, Indiana and other states in passing legislation limiting student device access. Proponents of the policies say they will minimize distractions in class and address the negative impacts of social media on children. Opponents say students should have access to their phones during emergencies or that the state should not force individual districts to pass device restrictions.

