El Paso migrant shelter to close first week of October

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sacred Heart Church's shelter is set to close on October 7, Pastor Rafael Garcia confirmed to ABC-7.

The shelter will close due to the recent decrease in migrants in the El Paso Sector.

Pastor Garcia said the big turning point was back in June of this year when President Biden issued an immigration executive order, now the majority of people crossing the border are migrants who come in through the CBP One program.

"So the population after June really started going down. And it made us are given this reality, we've decided that we're going to close our shelter starting October 7th," Pastor Garcia said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along Border Patrol, the El Paso Sector has seen a total of 243,618 this fiscal year so far, waiting for September to have the final numbers for this FY2024.

These are the number of encounters per month this fiscal year: