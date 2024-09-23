Florida police investigate whether an officer used excessive force in shoving a protester
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Police Department says that it is investigating whether excessive force was used when an officer shoved a woman who protested the conflicts in Gaza and southern Lebanon at a peaceful rally over the weekend in central Florida. The police agency said Monday that officers were called Saturday afternoon to downtown Orlando following the nearby peaceful protest. They were responding to an argument between protesters from the group Central Florida Queers for Palestine and a woman who was shouting at them. The Orlando Police Department says the officers were trying to prevent a fight.