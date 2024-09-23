In Ohio, drought and shifting weather patterns affect North America’s largest native fruit

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and shifting weather patterns appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit, the pawpaw. Avocado-sized with a taste sometimes described as a cross between a mango and banana, the pawpaw is beloved by many but rarely seen in grocery stores in the U.S. due to its short shelf life. Some growers in parts of Ohio and Kentucky this year are reporting earlier-than-normal harvests and bitter tasting fruit, a possible effect of the extreme weather from the spring freezes to drought that has hit the region.

