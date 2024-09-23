Increased security at Santa Teresa Elementary following ‘unsubstantiated’ threat

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) --Gadsden Independent School District and the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate following a social media threat involving Santa Teresa Elementary School.

According to a GISD spokesperson, the Sunland Park Police Department received the initial report. Law enforcement has since been able to find the person responsible for making the threat.

GISD officials said they will increase security at the Santa Teresa Elementary School Monday.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and the district will continue to monitor the situation in close collaboration with law enforcement."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.