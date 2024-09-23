Jeanine Tesori becomes first woman composer to open Met Opera season with reworked `Grounded’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeanine Tesori becomes the first woman composer to open a season in the Metropolitan Opera’s 141-year history when a revised “Grounded” starring mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo is featured at Monday night’s gala. Thirty-five minutes have been cut since the six Kennedy Center performances last year. Based on George Brant’s play, Tesori, Brant and director Michael Mayer tell the story of Jess, a grounded fighter pilot turned drone operator. There will be eight Met performances through Oct. 19, with the last televised to movie theaters worldwide.

