Myanmar soldiers help clean up after a typhoon that killed more than 380 people

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Soldiers and other government personnel are doing cleanup and repair work in Myanmar, where floods and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi and monsoon rains more than a week ago left at least 380 dead and 89 missing. The death toll in Myanmar was higher than the combined total for all the other Southeast Asian countries affected by the devastating typhoon, which killed almost 300 people in Vietnam, 42 in Thailand and four in Laos, as well as 21 in the Philippines. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported Monday that military, police and fire brigade personnel were taking part in the cleanup in flood-hit sites including Buddhist monasteries, schools, hospitals, clinics and government offices.

