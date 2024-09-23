Online overseas ballots for Montana voters briefly didn’t include Harris as a candidate

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana election officials say ballots on the state’s online election system for overseas and military voters initially did not include Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris as a candidate for president. The Secretary of State’s Office says the system went live Friday and one person had voted before a second voter reported the issue. The voting system was taken offline, the issue was corrected and it was back online Friday afternoon. Officials say the one person who voted before the error was reported was notified. Election officials say the mistake was limited to the Electronic Absentee System and will not affect printed ballots that will be mailed out or handed out at the polls.

