Trump is set to travel to Pennsylvania stops focused on countering China
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail expected to travel to the swing state of Pennsylvania. He is expected to speak about his plans to counter the U.S. reliance on China with a group led by a loyalist who served as his top intelligence official. Trump has embraced tariffs as he tries to appeal to working-class voters who oppose free-trade deals and the outsourcing of factories and jobs. Later on Monday, Trump is also expected to rally voters in the town of Indiana, Pennsylvania.