Family of Black World War II combat medic will finally receive his medal for heroism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Family and supporters of a Black combat medic who treated 200 troops on D-Day under intense enemy fire are gathering to honor him. The family of Waverly B. Woodson Jr. will be presented Tuesday with the Distinguished Service Cross that he was awarded posthumously for his heroism. Woodson was part of the only African American combat unit involved in the D-Day invasion in France during World War II. Wounded on his landing craft, the 21-year-old Woodson waded ashore and then spent the next 30 hours treating troops before collapsing from his wounds. He died in 2005, and his family and supporters have pushed for years for greater recognition of his heroism.

