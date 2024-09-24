Federal officials say Michigan school counselor referred to student as a terrorist

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Education Department says it confirmed that a Michigan school counselor referred to a Muslim student as a terrorist last fall. The incident happened in an Ann Arbor middle school. The Ann Arbor district has agreed to survey students, families and staff about harassment based on race or natural origin and come up with a plan to address any concerns. That step helped close the federal investigation. The student at Tappan Middle School says a counselor declined to let him get a drink, saying, “I am not negotiating with a terrorist.”

