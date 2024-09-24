Georgia court could reject counting presidential votes for Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Supreme Court justices are expressing skepticism that votes for presidential candidates Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz should count. Tuesday’s hearing could set the stage for disqualifying the candidate from the the battleground state’s ballots. Democrats are trying to prevent others from siphoning votes from Vice President Kamala Harris. They argue West and De la Cruz failed to qualify because their presidential electors didn’t each submit a separate petition to access Georgia’s ballots. Lawyers for the candidates say such a ruling would create an unconstitutionally high barrier to ballot access. If justices disqualify West and De la Cruz, their names would likely appear on Georgia’s ballots. But votes for them wouldn’t be counted.

