Guatemala to send 150 military police officers to help fight gangs in Haiti

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AP) — Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo says his country will send 150 military police officers to help Haiti fight violent gangs. Tuesday’s announcement at the U.N. General Assembly comes as a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police officers in Haiti struggles with a lack of personnel and funding, prompting the U.S. to propose replacing it with a U.N. peacekeeping mission. Arévalo did not say when the military police would deploy. Currently, there are nearly 400 Kenyan police officers in Haiti and nearly two dozen soldiers and police officers from Jamaica and two senior military officers from Belize who arrived earlier this month.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.