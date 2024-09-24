Home address of Detroit Lions head coach posted online following team’s playoff loss

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A classmate of Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell’s daughter reposted the family’s home address on social media following the team’s January playoff loss. The Detroit News reports that the incident was among others that included people stopping by the Bloomfield Township home uninvited and preceded the family’s move earlier this year to another home purchased by a limited liability company. Campbell and wife, Holly, listed the 7,800-square-foot Bloomfield Township house for sale this month at $4.5 million. The team finished the 2023 regular season with a 12-5 record. Detroit defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card game and got past Tampa Bay before losing the conference championship 34-31 to the San Francisco 49ers.

