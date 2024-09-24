Skip to Content
NAMI El Paso hosting Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Vigil at San Jacinto Plaza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of El Paso is set to host a vigil from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th at San Jacinto Plaza. The vigil is meant to honor those we have lost to suicide, as well as to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and NAMI says they use this month to spread hope and vital information to people affected by suicide and suicidal ideation. Their goal is to ensure that individuals, friends, and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help. You can contact them by going to namiep.org

