Trump praises Russia’s military record in argument to stop funding Ukraine’s fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Donald Trump is again criticizing the Biden administration’s financial support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. This time he appeared to praise Russia’s military record from defeating Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II and French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte during an invasion. He argues a defeat may be inevitable, while “not pleasant.” The GOP presidential nominee accused President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for commitment to financially support Ukraine as it fends off Russian ground forces. Harris is his Democratic opponent in the presidential race.

