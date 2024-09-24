Wisconsin capital city sends up to 2,000 duplicate absentee ballots, leading to GOP concerns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Up to 2,000 voters in Wisconsin’s heavily Democratic capital of Madison were sent duplicate absentee ballots, but a city spokesperson says that none had been returned, all affected voters were being contacted and there were multiple safeguards in place to ensure only one ballot is counted. The error led to a demand for more information from U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican backer of former President Donald Trump whose northern Wisconsin district does not include Madison. City spokesperson Dylan Brogan said Tuesday that Tiffany’s questions would be answered. He says a mistake was made and the election clerk’s office is moving quickly to rectify it.

