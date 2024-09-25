California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs laws to curb oil and gas pollution near neighborhoods

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin has signed new laws to reduce oil and gas pollution. One of the measures signed Wednesday will give local governments more authority to restrict oil and gas operations. Another aims to close more so-called “idle wells” that aren’t in use but haven’t been properly sealed and closed. A third requires the state to fine companies for operating low-producing oil wells in the Inglewood Oil Field near Los Angeles. The bill signings mark Newsom’s latest move in an ongoing battle against the fossil fuel industry and its impacts on the environment and public health.

