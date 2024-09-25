Eswatini opposition party claims its leader was poisoned in an assassination attempt

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Eswatini’s main opposition party claims its leader was poisoned in an assassination attempt. It puts renewed scrutiny on the southern African country that is one of the last remaining absolute monarchies and has for years moved to quash pro-democracy movements. The People’s United Democratic Movement says its president, Mlungisi Makhanya, was hospitalized after being poisoned in neighboring South Africa on Tuesday. It said he was under security protection but gave no more detail on his condition or the circumstances of the alleged poisoning. Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo denied any involvement.

