Ex-CIA officer convicted of groping coworker in spy agency’s latest sexual misconduct case

A veteran CIA officer has been found guilty of assault and battery for reaching up a colleague’s skirt and forcibly kissing her during a drunken party at a CIA worksite. Donald Asquith said he would appeal the misdemeanor conviction following a brief trial in Loudoun County, Virginia. The case came days after the spy agency promised last year to crack down on sexual misconduct in its ranks. It’s also at least the third case in recent years in which a CIA officer has been tried in court on such for sexual misconduct. CIA said in a statement it takes such allegations “extremely seriously.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.