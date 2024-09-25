Kim Porter’s children say she didn’t write bestselling memoir about Diddy

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Porter and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children have made a statement denouncing a book that claims to be written by the late Porter. The book reached the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s bestseller list before Porter’s four children, three of which she shares with the disgraced music mogul, said the book is fabricated. The memoir details violent experiences Porter allegedly had with Combs during their tumultuous relationship. The statement denouncing the book is the first Combs’ children have made since his arrest and the unsealing of an indictment that accuses Combs of sexual abuse and violence dating back several years.

