UNLV’s starting QB says he will no longer play over ‘representations’ that ‘were not upheld’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The starting quarterback for undefeated UNLV has announced on social media that he will not play in any more games this season. Matthew Sluka said Tuesday he will instead use his redshirt year. Sluka posted on X that he committed to UNLV based on “representations” that were made to him, which were not upheld after he enrolled and which he said would not be fulfilled in the future. The senior transfer from Holy Cross has thrown for 318 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 286 yards and a touchdown for the 3-0 Rebels, who host Fresno State on Saturday.

