What’s behind China’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean in a rare occurrence, adding to tensions in the region where multiple countries have overlapping territorial claims. The Defense Ministry says the launch Wednesday was part of routine training by the People’s Liberation Army’s Rocket Force and was not aimed at any country or target. Experts say China choosing the Pacific Ocean as the location for test-firing its missile comes across as both a display of its increased nuclear capabilities and as a warning to the United States and its allies in the region.

