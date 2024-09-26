A man convicted of killing 4 people in a small Nebraska town faces the death penalty

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A man faces a possible death sentence after being convicted of killing four people in a small northeast Nebraska town more than two years ago. A jury found 44-year-old Jason Jones guilty Thursday of 10 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder. Jones stands convicted in the August 2022 shooting deaths of 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, Twiford’s 85-year-old wife, Janet Twiford, and their daughter 55-year-old daughter Dana Twiford. Prosecutors said during Jones’ trial that he started fires at the victims’ homes after they were killed. The killings shocked the town of Laurel, which hadn’t seen such violence in more than 100 years.

