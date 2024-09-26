At the New York Film Festival, an art form at play

NEW YORK (AP) — The movie year tends to come into focus at the New York Film Festival, which prizes itself on being a curated gathering of the best cinema from around the world. And this year, the selected movies are filled with bold forays of form and perspective that you can feel pushing film forward. The festival opens Friday with RaMell Ross’s “Nickel Boys,” an Colson Whitehead adaptation filmed first-person from the point of view of two young characters. Other highlights include the Georgian abortion drama “April,” the Mumbai tale “All We Imagine as Light” and the baseball movie “Eephus.”

