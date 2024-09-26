Best chili recipe to win 10 acres in Cornudas cook-off competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you have a killer chili recipe, you would 10 acres of land in Hudspeth County if you enter competition for the Cornudas, Texas Chili Cookoff Festival 2024. The festival will we held Sept. 27-29 in the unincorporated town of Cornudas, about an hour drive from El Paso on Montana/US-180.

A post on the town and cafe's Facbook page by owner/mayor Jon Jasniak says that the winner will be given a deed to the land the same day as the competition, worth about $3000, subject to the rules of the competition from another post:

Jasniak, a property investor and developer, bought the Cornudas Cafe and surrounding property in February of 2023. He's documented his experience in a YouTube series I Bought a Town in Texas!